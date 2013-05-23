Don’t miss this Queen City musical tradition

Summer Pops, Symphony Park. Photo by Jeff Cravotta, courtesy of Charlotte Symphony Orchestra

The Summer Pops Concert Series by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra (a Knight Arts grantee) is just around the corner, with the first concert scheduled for June 9 at Symphony Park. Tickets are $10 for adults, entrance for children under 18 is free, and a series pass is available for all five concerts for $35. Park gates open at 5 p.m., allowing concertgoers a chance to claim a prime spot on the lawn. The prelude performance starts at 7 p.m., and the Charlotte Symphony begins playing at 8:15 p.m.

A varied musical selection makes up this Summer’s Pop Series. Expect classics like Beethoven’s “Allegro con brio from Symphony No. 5” and Mendelssohn’s “Saltarello from Symphony No. 4,” along with popular movie music from “Gone with the Wind” and “Les Miserables.” The summer concerts include:

Sunday, June 9: “The Thrill of the Orchestra” with Albert-George Schram conducting

Sunday, June 16: “A Summer Pops Fantasia” with Christopher Warren-Green conducting

Sunday, June 23: “Scores of Movie Music” with Albert-George Schram conducting

Sunday, June 30: “That’s Amore” with Albert-George Schram conducting

Wednesday, July 3: “Celebrate America!” with Albert-George Schram conducting

The CSO’s Summer Pops is a popular tradition with Queen City residents, and it is now in its 12th year. It is wise to go early and stake your claim on the lawn, especially if you have a large party. Picnics are welcome, and a nice bottle of wine complements the experience. Parking is available at the Southpark Mall.

2012 CSO Summer Pops audience.