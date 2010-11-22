Don’t Think You Have to Reinvent the Wheel to Win Knight News Challenge, 2010 Winner Says
When applying for a Knight News Challenge grant, don’t think that you have to reinvent the wheel, says 2010 winner Jake Shapiro, CEO of Public Radio Exchange, or PRX.
Shapiro’s tip: Look for code you can use or tailor to your needs.
Shapiro did just that. Building on software created by 2008 winner Spot.us, his project, Story Exchange, will allow anyone to pitch and help pay to produce a story for a local public radio station. The first pilot project will launch in Louisville. Read more about the project here. Listen to more of Shapiro’s tips here, or feel free to contact him at [email protected]
The Knight News Challenge is a media innovation contest open to anyone, anywhere in the world. Applications are due Dec. 1 at newschallenge.org.
