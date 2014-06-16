Downtown Akron Partnership’s Live & Local event with the Akron Symphony Orchestra

By Suzie Graham, Downtown Akron Partnership

Downtown Akron has never been so chic. Beautiful people, beautiful weather and beautiful music rounded out an evening of trend-setting style at the NOTO Summer Fashion Show – A Downtown Live and Local event co-sponsored by the Downtown Akron Partnership. The not-to-be-missed event included a restaurant round up with boutique bites provided by local dining destinations Nuevo, Crave, Urban Eats and 3 Point; a fashion show and urban market featuring independent local retailers; and a soundtrack provided by musicians from the Akron Symphony Orchestra with the support of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and DJ Bo Bishop.

The Symphony quartet conquered the runway and entranced audience members with a surprising repertoire of current music and retro tunes executed with signature Symphony excellence. Guests smiled with “aha!” expressions as they recognized the music of favorite artists like Katy Perry, Bon Jovi and Cold Play performed through classical instruments. The blend of playfulness and class was just the thing to set the scene for a night of fun and fashion.

The crowd grew to standing room only in the Downtown Trolley Barn – the parking shelter of the Austen BioInnovation Institute in Akron, County of Summit and Development Finance Authority that was once the home of Akron’s first light rail system. The gritty urban backdrop made for an excellent location for the June 7th evening festivities which partnered with the ongoing monthly Downtown Akron Artwalk.

Photo by Studiokmr Photography

Photo by Studiokmr Photography