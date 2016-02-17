Dranoff International Two Piano Foundation presents tribute to Latin American composers

The Turgeon Duo.

A very special concert–a musical rendezvous for Latin-music lovers–is scheduled to take place at the New World Symphony’s New World Center on Feb. 21, a week after Valentine’s Day. The event, sponsored by the Dranoff International Two Piano Foundation, is titled “Two Pianos Love Latin.” The idea for the concert originated in the album “Latin American Journey,” recorded by Canadians Anne Louise-Turgeon and Edward Turgeon, known collectively as the Turgeon Duo.

“It’s the perfect opportunity to introduce [the Turgeons] to Miami audiences, with a seldom-performed repertoire that will surely interest every segment of the community,” said Erik Ochsner, the Dranoff Foundation’s artistic director. “And as evidence that we don’t just feature music of composers who have passed away, we have included a world premiere that we commissioned from the young Cuban composer Manuel Valera.”

A New York resident since 2000, Valera was nominated for a Grammy for best Latin jazz album in 2013 for his “New Cuban Express,” and he is, as Ochsner referenced, the recipient of the 2016 Bacardi Choice Jazz commission. The commission, presented by the Dranoff Foundation in conjunction with the Cuban-born spirits company, challenges a composer of Latin American descent with roots in jazz and international music to compose a new piece for two pianos. That composition, “Migrant Voyage,” will be premiered at the New World Center concert this week. In the work’s subtitle, Valera indicates that it is “dedicated to the immigrant struggle in the United States, and to those lives lost at sea in the Florida Straits in search of a better life.”

Musically, “Migrant Voyage” is “a one-movement piece which has three main melodies,” according to Valera. “Different ‘currents’ of rhythm causing an echo effect–I envision the Florida Stretch water current creating a bit of a disoriented feeling.”

In addition to the world premiere, the program includes Pablo Ziegler’s arrangement of Astor Piazzolla’s “La Muerte del Angel;” Carlos Guastavino’s “Tres Romances Argentinos” (“Baile,” “Las Niñas” and “El Muchacho Jujeño”); French-Venezuelan composer Reynaldo Hahn’s exquisite “Le Ruban Dénoué;” Brazilian musicians Francisco Mignone and Octavio Pinto’s waltzes and “Escenas Infantiles,” respectively; Mexican composer Manuel Ponce’s “Idilio Mexicano;” and Cuban master Ernesto Lecuona’s “Malagueña” and “Córdoba” from his “Suite Andalucía.”

The occasion is perfect for a celebration of the duo’s two decades of performing together–and the couple’s 26th wedding anniversary. The Turgeons described their partnership as “the opportunity to share a passion. Playing as a duo requires the collaboration of two musicians who listen, learn and share. It goes way beyond the solitary creative process of a single pianist. In that regard, it is an obligation to remember founders Murray and Loretta Dranoff, who were brought together, literally, by love. They both lived in that celebration, and our humble purpose is to follow their illustrious steps.”