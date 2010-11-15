Drawings Beg Question: Do We Really Mature As We Age?

Last seen here at the Diana Lowenstein Fine Arts gallery two years ago, Michael Scoggins and his child-like scribblings and drawings return to the gallery, for “#1 Fan.” His appearance is always a highlight for the gallery.

Scoggins’ literal signature is lettering and sentences written as though a child painstakingly crafted them. The underlying themes, however, while naive, are very adult. According to the artist, “I question maturity and the importance of ‘being mature’ in our culture.” He thinks, in fact, that our behavior is childish whatever the age. “One would think, as we get older we actually ‘grow up,’ but in many cases our behavior is similar, only the intensity of the cruelty changes.”

Scoggins canvas is always a notebook page, with its blue lines and spiral-bound edges, torn from a school boy’s musings. For this show, the scribblings include such statements as, “Bad Artists copy. GOOD Artists Steal — Michael S.” and “The Best Drawing Ever! $ — Michael S.” Others in the past have including long, disjointed letters with circles and shadings and highlights of phrases such as “IS THIS WHO I AM AND I JUST HAVE TO DEAL WITH IT.” Many are quite political, addressing wars and the “sainthood” of Ronald Reagan.

As for their artistic creation, the artist writes: “The paper is torn, crumpled and folded to implicate a tangible history and to suggest the creation of an object, thus expanding the definition of traditional drawing.”

In the Project Room, Annie Wharton has returned from L.A. to curate the group show “Precious.” It spans disciplines and continents, with videos from Iceland and Greece; paintings from Colombia and Guam; and sculpture from Cuba and the U.S.

