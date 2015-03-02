Drink and Ink at the 567 Center for Renewal on March 7.

In this day and age, the process of creating art is not just left to the professionals. Many organizers are producing public and private paint parties all over the place. These painting soirees have the coolest names, like Drink and Ink, Whimsy & Wine, and Sip & Stroke to name a few. The fundamental concept of these events start off with a fee for your supplies, which may include an apron, brushes, canvas, paint and a beverage. Most times, you are required to register in advance, so they can prep enough do-it-yourself paint kits.

Of course, the event coordinators want your work of art to look nice, so many times the picture is stenciled in on the canvas. When it’s a private affair like a baby shower, bachelorette party or employee retreat, attendees may be familiar with the other participants. On the other hand, when these paint parties take place in the public at bars, coffeehouses and restaurants, you will definitely make new friends.

On March 7th from 7 p.m. until 9:30 p.m., the 567 Center for Renewal is hosting a Drink and Ink paint party. Artist and illustrator Casie Trace will be the ringleader for the pack of novice participants. This month, the Cherry Blossom Festival kicks off in Macon, so the end product of Drink and Ink will be an 8×10 painting of cherry blossoms on canvas. Feel free to bring drinks to taste while you paint your heart away. The cost for all of your paint supplies is $25. You can register in advance by calling 478-238-6051 or online at the567.org/art-classes.