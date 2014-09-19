DWNTWN Art Days are here again

Domingo Castillo piece for the Fringe Projects.

The third annual DWNTWN Arts Days fair in downtown Miami starts today, running through the weekend, with almost 170 events (mostly free) taking place around Downtown in art galleries and cultural institutions, including bike and walking tours and family-centric programming.

But running through Sept. 28 will be the latest installment of site-specific, temporary public artworks spread throughout the nooks and crannies and facades of the urban spaces. The Fringe Projects, curated by Amanda Sanfilippo, are pieces commissioned by the Miami Downtown Development Authority. This year, those artists include: Nicolas Lobo, Domingo Castillo, Jenny Brillhart, Moira Holohan, Emmett Moore, and Kevin Arrow & Barron Sherer (that’s quite a roster!).

Castillo’s will be performance-based. Taking place in the International Mall on Flagler, in the food courts, stairways and stores, Castillo and collaborators will be re-presenting in an alternative version the play Ubu Roi.

Moira Holohan piece for Fringe Projects.

Holohan mixed sculpture with dance performance, after hanging sculptures from building 3 of the MDC Wolfson campus, activated by the dancers as they move around them. Lobo is creating his own unique perfumery – every hour on the hour, a perfume from one of those ubiquitous Downtown stores will be dispersed onto the street using misting hoses, scenting up the entire block.

These are just a few of the interesting elements that Fringe will add. Indoor art will be on view at the indoor spaces that now populate the district, while events will be taking place at the Arsht Center, Bayfront Park and several of the metro mover stations among many others. DWNTWN Arts Days has created an elaborate website with apps so that you can check in easily and find out what is going on and where, with maps, venues and visitor information – there is a lot. Weather, be kind!