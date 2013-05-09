EcoFab Trash Couture was a visual thrill
The ecoFab Trash Couture Fashion Show (which I wrote about earlier this month) hit the runway with glitz, bravado and Barbie doll heads! Twenty-three artists took their assignment to create fashion out of at least 25 percent recycled materials and the rest using re-purposed, reused or sustainable materials to new levels of ingenuity. Not only did paper and bottle caps get used in creative ways, but Barbie doll heads and hair, Starbucks coffee sleeves and Walmart shopping bags became wearable art.
Let’s take a look:
Bree Saya’s “Mops” at the ecoFab Trash Couture Show.
Bree Saya’s “Barbie Heads and Hair” at the ecoFab Trash Couture Show.
Jenny Harroun’s “Starbucks Coffee Holders with Zip Ties” at the ecoFab Trash Couture Show.
Amanda McCorkle’s “Wal-Mart Bags” at the ecoFab Trash Couture Show.
EcoFab Trash Couture is an initiative of Art Ecologie. The show took place at the Crowne Plaza in Uptown Charlotte on May 4.
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article