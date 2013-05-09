EcoFab Trash Couture was a visual thrill

The ecoFab Trash Couture Fashion Show (which I wrote about earlier this month) hit the runway with glitz, bravado and Barbie doll heads! Twenty-three artists took their assignment to create fashion out of at least 25 percent recycled materials and the rest using re-purposed, reused or sustainable materials to new levels of ingenuity. Not only did paper and bottle caps get used in creative ways, but Barbie doll heads and hair, Starbucks coffee sleeves and Walmart shopping bags became wearable art.