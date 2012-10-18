El Field in Spanglish
After 39 years of trying to speak fluent Spanish, I give up. But, I’m fluent in Spanglish, which I believe is way more fun than Spanish or English because I have to use my body as well as my mouth to communicate what I want to say. El Field, which is the Spanglish version of The Field, does the same. El Field is a workshop/performance art series of original works-in-progress performed in Spanglish by a body of local artists who gather under the feathery wings of Camposition Artistic Director Octavio Campos.
Last Sunday, Meeshell Almonte, Joshua Mapp Weiss, Jose Manuel Dominguez, Claudio Marcotulli, Erik Thompson-Green, Sergio Mora and Oscar Fuentes exhibited their works-in-progress during an informal showing at the newly renamed Miami Theater Center in Miami Shores. After the performances, the artists received feedback from peers and strangers.
Unfortunately, El Field started a bit later than scheduled, so I had to head out after the first performance. What I saw: Eric Thompson-Green in gray shorts, blue tee shirt and a gray-green long sleeve coat-shirt delivering a monologue in Spanglish while he cavorted with a piano stool. “Man y Momento” was an existential performance that addressed all the major topics humans seem to be preoccupied with — love, love, money, ego and more love.
El Field. Photo by Neil de la Flor
Even though I didn’t get a chance to experience the entire field during El Field’s culminating performance, it doesn’t matter. What matters is that El Field exists and it’s here in Miami providing artists with a center of gravity — a home space for them to create and communicate within and to the community at large.
Information: If you’re an artist, or artist in hiding, come out and join the Filed. To participate in upcoming Fieldwork sessions, contact Octavio Campos at [email protected]
Recent Content
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article
-
Arts / Article