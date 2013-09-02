End-of-summer triple play: Concrete and Grass, Western Sculpture Park Festival and a picnic operetta, “Agent Fidelio”

Concrete and Grass Lowertown Music Festival runs Sept. 5-7 with a main stage in Mears Park and an indoor stage at the Black Dog.

I don’t know about you, but we’ve used up pretty much all of our vacation days at this point. St. Paul public schools are starting this week, the state fair is wrapping up for another year, and most (but not all) of the season’s big outdoor art festivals have come and gone. Still, there are a few last hurrahs remaining before we say goodbye to summer. This weekend, you’ve got three good ones to choose from.

Concrete and Grass Music Festival runs September 5, 6 and 7 primarily in Mears Park, 221 E. Fifth St., St. Paul. For more information and the full lineup of performances (including an auxiliary stage at Black Dog Coffee and Wine Bar), visit www.concreteandgrass.com. Western Sculpture Park Festival is celebrating the 15th anniversary of the park this year, September 7 from noon to 5 p.m. Photo courtesy of Public Art Saint Paul

Western Sculpture Park Festival: Public Art Saint Paul’s annual shindig in this small urban sculpture park is just right for families. This noon-to-five festival offers face painting, spin-art and other make-and-take activities, puppet shows, a local art exhibit tent, live music and dance performances. There are also a handful of food and drink vendors on site, and a sweet little playground right on the premises, too, to get the sillies out.

Western Sculpture Park Festival takes place from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 7 at 375 Marion Street, St. Paul. For the updated information, visit the Facebook event listing: www.facebook.com/events/516350305111495. Production photo for Mixed Precipitation’s “Agent Fidelio,” a reworking of Beethoven’s grand opera as a picnic operetta. Photo by Sinjun Strom

Mixed Precipitation’s “Agent Fidelio”: This year’s picnic operetta by Mixed Precipitation has been traveling through community gardens, orchards and urban farms across the Twin Cities metro since mid-August. According to the show description, “It’s Beethoven’s opera of revolution and liberation retold with secret agents, covert operations and undercover antics.” As they watch and listen to the opera unfold in the gardens surrounding them, audiences are also treated to a five-course sampling menu, featuring dishes inspired by the opera and made with locally sourced ingredients. It’s a delight, and affordable too – suggested donations range from $10-$20 per person. Just four shows (over two weekends) remain. “Agent Fidelio” will be performed at House of Hope church (797 Summit Ave., St. Paul) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. If you can’t make the St. Paul show this Saturday, you can catch the operetta in St. Louis Park’s Bronx Park Community Garden on Sunday, September 8; there are also shows next weekend, at the Women’s Environmental Institute Farm and Orchard at Amador Hill in North Branch and in Swede Hollow Park on St. Paul’s East Side.