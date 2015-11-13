Endeavor Entrepreneur Silvina Moschini reimagines the business of recruiting

Photo: Silvina Moschini, CEO and founder of Yandiki, is mobile in many ways, including through her cloud-based talent company. All photos courtesy of Moschini.

“Yandiki is kind of like a Match.com for the creative industry,” is how Silvina Moschini describes the online talent search firm she launched in 2014. The young company based in Miami now contracts in about 25 countries, with major clients including Sony and MasterCard. In October, Moschini was also named a Miami Endeavor Entrepreneur–a program that connects promising, high-impact companies with mentorships, support services and new business opportunities.

The global nonprofit Endeavor, which aims to promote local innovations, role models and job creation, opened its first U.S. affiliate in 2013 in Miami, with $2 million in financial backing from Knight Foundation.

Although Yandiki itself is fairly new on the block, Moschini has been working with cloud-based innovations at major companies and on her own start-ups for more than 15 years. The native of Argentina moved around to Italy, Spain and finally the United States by the early 2000s, when the first Internet boom was in full swing.

Moschini said she had been observing that while so many aspects of our lives were moving online, basic services were still lagging behind, including managing the new labor markets. For instance, while communication was increasingly becoming a mobile experience, simple food delivery was still stuck in the 20th century; she started roomservice.com, which facilitated meal services to hotels.

But with her international background, she broadened her scope–just as the world had been doing. With companies spread into multiple countries, the idea of hiring personnel and talent in the traditional head-hunting process from a regional office seemed increasingly antiquated. Moschini was also concentrating on the creative professionals that 21st-century companies such as ad agencies would be seeking.

The Argentine Moschini makes Miami home, while she can work anywhere in the world.

“There is a real need for a platform for online, on-demand” service, that connects companies with specialized, skilled professionals across the globe in a speeded-up manner, working solely through the cloud, she said.

Take, for example, an international company moving into Chile: they might be looking for specific language skills, and candidates expert in social media, graphic design, translation and copy writing, or online marketing–what she calls the creative industries. And that talent might work from anywhere. “We facilitate the hiring and maintenance of that talent using innovative cloud technology, so it is all much more efficient.” There might be untapped skilled labor in one city or country that up until now simply could not be connected to a business that is in great need for it, for lack of digital, real-time infrastructure.

That’s the future, she said. “It’s the way the millennials work.”

But while Yandiki has been capitalizing on the boundary-less, Internet-based global business world, Moschini does feel grounded here in Miami.

“Miami has such a growing support base,” she said. “It’s attracting all these start-ups, tech and new innovation businesses.” But it’s also been developing as a cultural center, she points out.

Moschini will be honored as a Miami Endeavor Entrepreneur on Nov. 18.

And now, that support system includes Endeavor. “I am so honored to have been selected–to me it has been a real gift,” she said. The rigorous process can take six to 12 months, and includes vetting by panels and a final, unanimous vote by an international panel. Moschini was chosen this October at Endeavor’s 61st International Selection Panel in Morocco. Just that application journey already provided benefits, said Moschini: “It really pushed me to my limits. It was already an enlightening experience.”

According to Laura Maydón, managing director of Endeavor Miami, the candidates must have a track record that shows real prospects for significant growth, but also the ability–and desire–to engage in the local communities. The entrepreneurs should “show leadership potential, have a proven business model that can change their industries and develop their communities,” said Maydón. A creative tech company such as Yandiki was a great candidate, she said. After selection, the entrepreneurs have access to leaders in various industries who may open new markets, provide insight into growth strategies, or advise on fundraising.

The Endeavor mentors have already impressed Moschini. “The people have been so generous–they really seem to want to help you out. Just the knowledge they have has already been a help.”

Yandiki–which was initially self-funded–is ready for the next growth step, which likely will involve new funding sources and investors, and expanding its marketing especially in Latin America, which again is where Endeavor will be a prime asset, said Moschini. A goal is to involve Latin American governments as well as corporations in developing cloud-based talent marketplaces, which could serve to export talent and work, but also to grow the country’s own skill base and 21st-century technology industries.

But Moschini herself will remain based in her adopted city of Miami. “I can work anywhere, but live here–what’s not to like?”