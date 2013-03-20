Escape winter’s grip for a couple of days at Como Zoo and Conservatory’s “Spring Fling”

Regardless of what the calendar says, it sure doesn’t feel much like spring in the Twin Cities yet. If, like me, you’ve been poring over seed catalogs and dreaming of warmer days since February, the coming weekend’s “Spring Fling” at Como Zoo and Conservatory will be a welcome tonic for the mid-March blast of snows and sub-zero temps we’ve seen this week.

The conservatory’s annual Spring Flower Show is the centerpiece of this weekend’s festivities: beginning Saturday, the Sunken Garden will be ablaze with the colorful blooms and scents of springtime — crimson and orange, purple, cobalt, sunny yellows and every shade of green. The show promises thousands of flowers: tulips and hydrangea blossoms, hyacinth, calla lilies and bearded irises, allium and crocuses.

2012 Spring Flower Show in the Sunken Garden. Photo courtesy of Como Zoo and Conservatory

All weekend long, after ambling through the Spring Flower Show, visitors will find family-friendly things to do, throughout both the zoo and the conservatory’s gardens, on the theme “books, blooms and beasts: “make-and-take” craft activities; story times and talks by the conservatory’s gardeners; kids will even have opportunities to get up close and personal with some of the zoo’s resident critters at a number of staff-led presentations.

Late afternoon on Sunday, the event will close in style with the soulful blues of the Chastity Brown Trio, who will perform a free concert in the garden as part of the park’s “Music Under Glass” series.

Photo courtesy of Como Zoo and Conservatory