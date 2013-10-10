Escape with “Rouge” this weekend

Photo courtesy of Caroline Calouche & Co.

After 10 days of the federal government shutdown and ominous warnings of economic recession, escape this weekend to the entertaining excitement of a cabaret. Performed by Caroline Calouche & Company, “Rouge” promises to entertain audiences with an eclectic show featuring the aerial arts, innovative dance performances, live musicians, and interactive spoofs. In other words, indulging in this diversion will leave you feeling cheered, amused and maybe even tantalized but never guilty.

Opening Friday, October 11th, “Rouge” will have four performances: two on the 11th at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., and two on Saturday, October 12th at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $35 based on seating preference. This is the first time CC&Co. is offering a late-night performance, hoping to alleviate the mad dash from work to show. “Rouge” will be performed at the Booth Playhouse in the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center.

Founded in 2005, Caroline Calouche & Company has evolved from its debut performance in Gastonia, N.C. to a resident dance company of the Blumenthal with a unique mixture of aerial acrobatic feats and diverse dance styles. CC&Co. is the namesake of founder and dancer Caroline Calouche who studied Ballet and Modern Dance at Texas Christian University, earning her B.F.A degrees. She began incorporating aerial work into her repertoire in 2006, looking for a way to use space differently. “I am a very spatial choreographer,” Calouche said, “and I wanted some way to use up the dead space on stage, so I decided to go up and continue the movement and story in the sky.”

Head Uptown this weekend to experience the upward momentum of Caroline Calouche & Company’s cabaret.

Dancer Caroline Calouche. Photo by Michael Church