Event Previews: Locust Projects

Locust Projects is pleased to announce a new series of exhibitions and events for the fall season—

September 29th, 6:30pm: Conversation and Tasting with Michelle Bernstein An evening with James Beard Award winner and author of Cuisine a Latina, Michelle Bernstein. Michelle is the executive chef and owner of Michy’s and Sra. Martinez in Miami, and Michelle Bernstein’s at the Omphoy resort in Palm Beach. Moderated by Dennis Scholl ($15 member /$30)

November 3rd, 6:30pm: Conversation: “Collecting 101” An introduction to Building a Contemporary Art Collection from the unique perspectives of a private collector, an art advisor, an auction house, and a commercial art gallery. Panel: Miami-based Art Advisor, Lisa Austin; Christie’s Senior Vice President, Vivian Pfeiffer; Owner Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Fred Snitzer; Moderated by Miami-based collector, Dennis Scholl.

November 11th, 6:30pm: Conversation Miami-based artist Jim Drain discusses his new exhibition Saturday’s Ransom with Silvia Karman Cubiñá, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Bass Museum of Art.