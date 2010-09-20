Event Previews: Locust Projects
Locust Projects is pleased to announce a new series of exhibitions and events for the fall season—
September 29th, 6:30pm: Conversation and Tasting with Michelle Bernstein An evening with James Beard Award winner and author of Cuisine a Latina, Michelle Bernstein. Michelle is the executive chef and owner of Michy’s and Sra. Martinez in Miami, and Michelle Bernstein’s at the Omphoy resort in Palm Beach. Moderated by Dennis Scholl ($15 member /$30)
November 3rd, 6:30pm: Conversation: “Collecting 101” An introduction to Building a Contemporary Art Collection from the unique perspectives of a private collector, an art advisor, an auction house, and a commercial art gallery. Panel: Miami-based Art Advisor, Lisa Austin; Christie’s Senior Vice President, Vivian Pfeiffer; Owner Fredric Snitzer Gallery, Fred Snitzer; Moderated by Miami-based collector, Dennis Scholl.
November 11th, 6:30pm: Conversation Miami-based artist Jim Drain discusses his new exhibition Saturday’s Ransom with Silvia Karman Cubiñá, Executive Director and Chief Curator of the Bass Museum of Art.
November 13th, 7-10pm Opening reception: Miami-based artist Jim Drain presents “Saturday’s Ransom” Drain is the 2005 winner of the prestigious Baloise Art Prize, and has exhibited work at institutions and galleries across the United States and internationally. This will be his first solo exhibition in Miami. Drain, who is known for making colorful mixed-media works that merge psychedelic formalism with elements from art history and pop culture, will create a new series of sculptures and works on paper.
