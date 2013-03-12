Everything’s coming up roses, floating and otherwise

Beatriz Gonzalez and Wifredo Lam at MAM.

Controversy has swirled around the Miami Art Museum’s name change, from MAM to PAMM when the brand new museum opens up on Biscayne Bay. Starting tomorrow night, we will all get a chance to see what caused that change, with the opening of “Frames of Reference: Latin American Art from the Jorge M. Perez Collection” (PAMM is named after Perez). Works from local contemporaries such as Jose Bedia, along with historically famous artists such as Wifredo Lam, Roberto Matta and Diego Rivera will be unveiled, to be part of the permanent collection at the museum.

Opening night will include a conversation with Perez and the newly installed curator Tobias Ostrander, who put together this exhibit. Later during its run, there will also be a public tour with art historian Elizabeth Cerejido (on April 27), who wrote the essay for the catalogue that has been commissioned for the exhibit.

Thursday, the new exhibit at the Bass Museum opens, “From Picasso to Koons: The Artist As Jeweler.” This should be an interesting take on contemporary art from the 20th and 21st centuries, with 200 works from 135 artists. Aside from Picasso and Koons, other names instantly familiar will be Braque, Ernst, Ray, Kapoor and let’s give her a full name, Yoko Ono. The exhibit will be show off a “whimsical side of some of the greatest artists of recent times, each offering a singular vision of adornment.”

Asser Saint-Val at Big Night in Little Haiti.

Finally on Friday, during the monthly Big Night in Little Haiti, some works from Asser Saint-Val will be floating around. These helium art pieces come from a much-under-appreciated local artist, as part of “Art in the Sky.” Both this public night and Saint-Val’s work are worth checking out if you haven’t already.