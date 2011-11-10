Exciting partnership supports innovative local artwork

In South End, there are currently a couple of outstanding shows of local artists. Within blocks of one another, is a concentration of some of the best art being created in the Charlotte area. Charlotte Art League, in conjunction with the energy company Siemens, presents “The Power of Innovation: Art Inside the New Energy Age.” (In the next post, I’ll share the other show at Ciel Gallery, which is just around the corner. It is an equally compelling new exhibit called “Momentum” by Charlotte ARTery.)

There may not be much that is completely new under the sun, but these Charlotte artists are certainly exploring more innovative approaches and ideas in their chosen media. The styles of work in both these new exhibits is diverse and illustrates why these artists are creating their own momentum.

The Charlotte Art League has put on many juried shows throughout the years, but this is the first time it teamed up with a major corporate sponsor, like Siemens. This is fitting, since we are becoming a notable energy hub. The grand prize of $10,000 made for a competitive endeavor, in which there were 210 entries with less than a quarter of those getting juried in.

In addition to having a successful art show celebrating innovation, Siemens was motivated to purchase local art for its new expanded facility in this area. It was able to choose from all the pieces entered and only picked two works that the juror, Jane Allen Nodine, had not already picked for the show. (Nodine will be leading a Charlotte Art League program on the topic of jurying on Dec. 13, 2011 at 7 p.m.) In much of the art Siemens’ purchased, one could understand how it fit the theme of art inside the energy age. It’s no surprise that it picked work that supports its company’s mission: “We power the world, enrich our communities and build legacies for future generations by delivering the world’s best technologies, products and services.”

What is unexpected is that both Nodine and Siemens picked very diverse artwork for this exhibition and to be part of their corporate collection. This show — and the Charlotte ARTery one — are a great mix of 2-D and 3-D, realistic and abstract, as well as glass, metal, paint, paper and even granite. There are simple, subtle works right next to art that is buzzing with details and layers. But, the $10,000 grand-prize winner was for a beautiful, well-executed oil painting of a new lightbulb overpowering the old. Siemens liked the idea of Carlos Alvarez Cotera’s painting “A New Era,” in which an efficient new bulb is smashing the old one because it reflects what it does.

There were numerous strong works in this show, including two abstract Wan Marsh paintings that were snatched up for the Siemens’ collection. And equally strong are Terry Thirion’s abstract paintings, which also hold the viewers’ gaze. Theron Ross’ “Nature vs. Technology” steel sculpture makes an outstanding centerpiece for the group and really brings to mind old technology versus our new industries.

“The Power of Innovation: Art Inside the New Energy Age” is an excellent show on so many levels. Thanks to Charlotte Art League and Siemens for pairing up to support the local art scene.