Exhibit Preview: Art Center/South Florida

Art Center/South Florida recently debuted a new exhibit at its Lincoln Road gallery. Until March 28 Ritual and Process, a guide to sanity and survival in the soon-to-be present will explore & deconstruct our age of consumer capitalism. Generation Y Miami artists Orlando Estrada, Rosemarie Romero and Kacey Westall Keogh have combined their work to depict and predict the direction of consumer society; preserve & deconstruct history; comment on the evolving human experience; and explore their personal frustrations.

Romero says of the exhibition: “Human memory is as fragile as our computer hard drives, in which data can be wiped out by a malicious virus, and the death of permanence in everyday life is deeply felt by the planned obsolescence of our disposable items. To cope with, understand, and maintain equilibrium in our rapidly changing environment, art-making becomes a form of ritual, where process and repetition are integral to the works’ meaning.”