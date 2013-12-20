Exhibit to see in “Present Tense”

In the back corner of the Carol Jazzar gallery, a large (72” X 72”) sculpture of a cross leans against two walls. It’s made of white birch wood and is inlaid with dominoes – it is the piece that immediately draws your eye in the exhibit “Present Tense Future Perfect,” curated by Teka Selman. Titled “Bones Crusade,” the remarkable work from New York-Based Duron Jackson also addresses underpinnings to this exhibit. It relates to a troubling (or tense) present and maybe a better future – dominoes are the ubiquitous game played by inmates in prison, in a country that incarcerates our population at higher rates than anywhere else, and incarcerates black men in particular at astoundingly high rates. Is the “crusade” here what we already have done to a segment of the population, or the fight to change this oppressive reality in the future? Next to it are two photographs from Wyatt Gallery (that’s a person, not a gallery) who pointed his camera at a series of tents in post-earthquake Haiti. One, showing an endless expanse of tents under an ominous sky, called “Hill of Tents,” is striking and powerful: so many people are somewhat sheltered in this image, but precariously so. Will their future be more secure than this?