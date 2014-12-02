An evening of experimental dance with Julie Mayo at Fidget

Having recently completed their Fall Experimental Music Festival which included a retrospective of early electronic musician Bruce Haack and a night of avant-garde compositions curated by Thomas Patteson, North Philadelphia’s <fidget> performance space shows no signs of standing still, as its rather apropos name might suggest. On December 12 and 13, <fidget> will host “There, There…” an evening of experimental dance with women choreographers from New York and Philadelphia.

Julie Mayo, “There, there…” Photo by Maria Baranova

Started in 2009 by choreographer Megan Bridge and time-based media artist Peter Price, <fidget> has held some 55 different programs made up of 183 individual events since its inception. In order to draw the 2014 season to a close, <fidget> is poised to present a weekend highlighting the work of Brooklyn-based choreographer and visiting artist Julie Mayo, a Fresh Tracks Performance and Residency recipient in 2014-2015.

Mayo’s work “There, there…” questions the very ontology of the world it forms by way of an invitation into dislocation. It deals with engaging and leaving formal constructs, playing with the ordinary and everyday, altering the recognizable, and seeing the performers stay present amidst their circumstances.

Julie Mayo, “There, there…” Photo by Maria Baranova

Two other pieces by Philadelphia artists will accompany Mayo’s performance. Local maker and improviser Asimina Chremos will perform “Untitled,” along with musician Jonathan Pfeffer. This work in progress finds its beginnings in the icon of the goddess-like female vocalist of dance music, and digs downward from there.

Additionally, co-director of <fidget> Megan Bridge will show an excerpt from her choreographic staging of “Dust,” a 90-minute experimental opera by Robert Ashley that will premiere at FringeArts in Philadelphia in April 2015.

Pairing the talents of these working Philadelphia artists with the acclaim of New York’s Julie Mayo, <fidget> promises an evening of dance underlined by a profound conceptual framework. Each night, performances begin at 8 p.m. and tickets will be available on a $10-20 sliding scale at the door.