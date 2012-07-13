Explore the 2012 Locust Arts Builders exhibition
By Chana Budgazad Sheldon, Locust Projects
The 2012 Locust Arts Builders have been developing their collaborative exhibition in Locust Projects’ main gallery for over 2 weeks. Be sure to visit the opening reception for this important program on Saturday, July 14 from 7-10pm! The exhibition will be on view through August 1, 2012.
Crafting on the 2012 Locust Arts Builders exhibition
Participating Artists: Angelica Castillo, Tiziana Felice, Valerie Franco, Samantha Grenier, Aurora Lazaro, Stepanie Michelle Navarrete, Angelica Perez, Tiffany Pomares, Sage Roatta, Britney Leigh Segermeister, Arlene Soto, Savannah Grace Vieth, Ziqi Wang. The students, currently attending American Senior High, Design and Architecture Senior High, Dr. Michael M. Krop High, Gulliver Academy, Hialeah High School and New World School of the Arts, were selected from an open call to South Florida high schools.
Collaborating on the 2012 Locust Arts Builders exhibition
As a hallmark that makes Locust Projects stand out from other art venues, the organization embraces cutting-edge exhibitions and innovation in art. In furtherance of the not-for-profit’s fourteen-year commitment to providing an approachable arts venue for the South Florida community, for the third year, Locust Projects presents exciting new program in which a young generation of artists are given the opportunity to create a collaborative exhibition in a public venue. The goal is to promote contemporary art and project-based learning as a means to encourage creativity, critical analysis, and problem solving, while building communication skills. This unique initiative will allow young artists to learn the practical and exciting aspects of creating a public exhibition in collaboration with their peers.
The 2012 Locust Arts Builders
The LAB (Locust Arts Builders) is made possible with major support from the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.
