Explore the 2012 Locust Arts Builders exhibition

The 2012 Locust Arts Builders have been developing their collaborative exhibition in Locust Projects’ main gallery for over 2 weeks. Be sure to visit the opening reception for this important program on Saturday, July 14 from 7-10pm! The exhibition will be on view through August 1, 2012.

As a hallmark that makes Locust Projects stand out from other art venues, the organization embraces cutting-edge exhibitions and innovation in art. In furtherance of the not-for-profit’s fourteen-year commitment to providing an approachable arts venue for the South Florida community, for the third year, Locust Projects presents exciting new program in which a young generation of artists are given the opportunity to create a collaborative exhibition in a public venue. The goal is to promote contemporary art and project-based learning as a means to encourage creativity, critical analysis, and problem solving, while building communication skills. This unique initiative will allow young artists to learn the practical and exciting aspects of creating a public exhibition in collaboration with their peers.