Fishtown gallery is fresh and energetic

Extra Extra Gallery has once again proven its capacity to curate an amazing and energetic show. This month, the North Philly gem displays work by artist Zachary Davis in an exhibition entitled “Lowbeam.” Using mediums as diverse as aluminum, video projections and plastic aquarium backings, Davis concocts a show that ranges from humorous to somewhat apathetic; it is consistently thought-provoking but contains flashes of quiet beauty as well.

The opening of “Lowbeam” on July 1 was bustling with attendees, and there was no shortage of conversation. In the first room of the gallery, perhaps the most striking and endearing piece is also the smallest: a chrome ant on a shelf. It has immediate appeal because of its shiny, mirrored finish, and with the name “Greeter/Producer,” it also takes on the personified role of host. It is cute and toy-like but also hard and metallic. The exoskeletons of insects here invoke futuristic images of machines and robots, but, in particular, the friendly, accommodating C-3PO variety.

In the same room hang two series of three photographs each. These photos are much less approachable, but intriguing due to their obscure process. Perhaps some type of comment on the proliferation of digital photography, Davis fed images into multiple software applications to darken and then automatically fill in areas of the original photo. The process initially reeks of apathy, but at closer examination it is both relevant and funny. To what degree is technology absurd or even dehumanizing?

“Shadow Event #1, 2, 3.”

Three spires at roughly human height confront viewers in the second room. At their bases they are circled by black sand as if emerging from the floor. Entitled “Shadow Event #1, 2, 3,” they are crooked and somewhat disconcerting, as if three awkward patrons chose an inopportune place to chat. The real kicker, however, is their material. Plywood armatures wrapped in melted aquarium backings raise these kitschy scenes to the heights of concept art. Somewhat devoid of explanation, the three forms are visually demanding, but like much of the show, if you meet the demands, the underlying humor is quite a relief.

Of the two remaining works — both utilizing video projection — one is certainly the standout. In “Sweet Spot Drift,” a circle of brightly lit clouds moves along a blank wall seemingly without much purpose. Much stronger is “Rovers,” which includes a pile of scalloped sand. On top of the sand swim the projections of little fish. It is very calming and meditative, and by far the most lucid demonstration of beauty in this show.