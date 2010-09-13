Fall For The Arts Festival Was A Blast!

Big smiles and high fives dominated the Fall for the Arts Festival on Sunday. Despite scorching heat, parents and kids swarmed Arsht Center grounds and were treated to a host of performances, acting and dancing workshops, seminars and arts & crafts tables.

“This is awesome,” said Lani Lue when asked about the Breakdancing Workshop where kids attempted head stands, flips, one-arm handstands and spins on the Carnival Studio Theater floor.

For most kids, the day began with face painting—lions, tigers, and bears. But, Spidermen was, by far, the #1 design. (See below.) The family stage featured a rousing bang ‘em up drum set from Fushu Daiko, Peru Expresion and a slew of other performers while reggae stars Jahfé and the Rebirth Brass Band wowed the happy masses from the featured stage.

The South Florida arts community came alive at Exhibitor Village, where highlights included the University of Wynwood, Cultura del Lobo, Locust Projects and the Florida Grand Opera.

Finally, the most important part of the day–food! An army of local mobile gourmet chefs including the gastroPod, Latin Burger, the Rolling Stove, Totally Bananas and the Yellow Submarine transformed NE 13th Court into a culinary dream. There were way too many tasty treats to mention here but check out the full Fall for the Arts Festival exhibitors, vendors and sponsors list here. And, if you missed Fall for the Arts, I’ll see you next year!