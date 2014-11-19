Fans and friends honor Skydog with a benefit at the Cox Capitol Theatre

Duane “Skydog” Allman playing his guitar.

When you’re a native of Macon who travels, one of the most popular topics of discussion will be the Allman Brothers. Although Duane and Greg Allman are brothers who grew up in Florida, these hipsters, along with their revolving crew, helped to put Macon on the map worldwide. Duane Allman was born in Nashville, Tennessee and is one of the founders of the Allman Brothers Band. After connecting with Phil Walden, Duane and the band members were inspired to make a move to Macon. Before forming the legendary band we now know as the Allman Brothers Band, Duane met a lot of talented musicians, as he played for top-notch artists of his era, including Aretha Franklin. Duane was nicknamed Skyman by the performing artist Wilson Pickett. Somehow, this alias evolved into Skydog.

For the past nine years, people who knew and loved him, along with strangers who feel like they know him through his music, have gathered for a huge day of entertainment and fun in Central City Park on 115 Willie Smokie Glover Drive. If it rains, this event will still go on at the Cox Capitol Theatre on 382 Second Street. While this affair is centered around celebrating Duane Allman’s birthday, which is November 20th, it’s a benefit for the Rescue Mission of Middle Georgia. Up to 3,500 people have attended this day in the park to honor the kind spirit of Duane by listening to an array of musicians and singers as they keep his work alive. Moreover, each person brings 10 or more canned goods to enter the premises. Last year, the organizers collected 12,000 pounds of food, and this year their goal is to take in at least 14,000 pounds of nourishment for the needy.

