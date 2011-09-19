@FastCompany: underlying tension between students and teachers in new report about social media and the First Amendment

Eric Newton, Special Adviser to the President at Knight Foundation:

Last week, Knight Foundation released a new report in honor of Constitution Day, showing that as social media’s popularity has grown among teens, so has appreciation for the First Amendment. In fact, more than 91 percent of students who use social networking to get news and information on a daily basis believe people should be allowed to express unpopular opinions.

Today, Fast Company wrote about the report, focusing on the underlying tensions between teachers and students when it comes to teens’ use of social media and its impact on freedom of expression:

“Conducted through interviews with 12,000 students and 900 high school teachers in the U.S., the study found a solid majority of American teachers believe limits should be placed on what their students say and do on social networks. For example, only 36% believe students have the right to express their opinions of teachers and school administrators online without the risk of in-school punishment.”

The San Bernadino Sun’s Executive Editor Frank Pine also wrote about the report’s findings:

“Frankly, it boggles my mind that five of any 10 Americans anywhere at any time would say that we have too much freedom, but there you go. If that freaks you out, you might sit down before you read on, because there are scary facts ahead.”

Coinciding with the report’s release, Knight Foundation’s Eric Newton wrote an op-ed noting that:

“This year’s First Amendment survey also shows students’ use of digital media for news and information is growing. Since 2006, it has doubled, with three quarters of the students getting news from social media several times a week.

Appreciation for freedom is improving right along with that. Students who say the First Amendment “goes too far” has fallen from 45 percent in 2006 to just 24 percent this year.”

Not all of the news is good, Newton said, particularly when it comes to teachers’ attitudes: