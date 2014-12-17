Festival and event marketing workshop shares secrets for success

Festival and Event Marketing Power Seminar and Workshop.

Fantastic fundraisers and solid sponsorships are key elements when it comes to planning a festival or event. Many of these productions are created to help with a cause marketing effort where donations are essential. While other events may be generated for profit with a dual purpose of enlightening the community, it’s also necessary to have investors and partners to make any happening a success. Relationships play a huge factor in being able to pitch people for money. On the other hand, if you aren’t in the loop of that type of crowd, there are basic fundamentals that can be used to attract patrons.

The Festival and Event Marketing Power Seminar and Workshop was designed to help organizers elevate their occasions. The two main categories of the workshop focus on how to arrange capital fundraisers, set up sponsorships and maximize the use of social media advertising. Three experienced professionals are on this program to share valuable knowledge for all of those who sign up for the sessions. Janel Bailey knows how to use social media to attract your target demographic for a community or private affair, and she started a company called JB Social: Marketing on Point. Kerry Farrell is a pro at fundraising and provides event planning services from A to Z via her company, The Main Event. Finally, Terrell Sandefur is a marketing and public relations guru who has a track record for making the Macon Film Festival a popular and well-attended experience.