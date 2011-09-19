Festival in the Park makes for art and family fun

With more than four decades behind it, Festival in the Park brings art, crafts and family fun to Charlotte. Though it has changed and grown over the years, the festival provides art to feed the soul, performances to inspire, lots to make you laugh and one cannot forget the many festival food favorites, like funnel cake and other tasty treats.

Festival in the Park brings an interesting variety of art to Charlotte and it intermingles its different artists with other activities (like clowns and magicians), food and vendors that make for a truly family friendly festival. This event marks the beginning of fall and is a great way to get outdoors, see and hear new works and get inspired by the unusual sights and sounds.

The festival dates are Sept. 23 through 25, 2011. The hours are Friday from 4 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Festival in the Park has always been held at one of the larger parks in Charlotte. Freedom Park is a beautiful, spacious, green area with its own lake and stream running through. Located at 1900 East Blvd., festival admission is free and each performance is guaranteed to be family friendly. Parking is free as well, but check the link for details, as this park is nestled in a neighborhood.

Festival in the Park has an old “craft show” feel, with its laidback environment and numerous on-goings, including activities for kids. One can meet and watch many artists creating their wares. Many of the artists who participate are from the Charlotte area and have won awards on the national level at other festivals. The artwork is always diverse in style, subject and price range. You’ll find original art made from clay, wood, metal, painting, drawing, glass and mixed media.

There are also different stages where a wide variety of performances will be held, including children’s groups, jazz and folk musicians. Charlotte Folk Society and the Jazz Arts Initiative are only two of the groups helping to put on this multifaceted event. Check the website for details regarding the schedule of events.

To pull off a free festival of this scale takes many sponsors, donations and volunteers. Except for one full-time office employee and several seasonal employees, Festival in the Park is produced by volunteers and the co-operation of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation. The Arts & Science Council, a Knight Arts grantee, also supports Festival in the Park.

Kids are entertained and the creative process is celebrated at Charlotte’s annual Festival in the Park. Among other things, experience art, music, animals, painters, sculptors and eat festival food. Stroll the lovely grounds and usher in the fall season with a family activity that is fun for all.