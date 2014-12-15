Festive events for the holiday season
This festive time of year brings lots of holiday happenings across the Queen City. If you are looking for some Christmas cheer or New Year’s mayhem, be sure to check out these events.
For the eyes:
- Charlotte Ballet’s “Nutcracker”: December 18-23 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. and evening performances at 7 p.m. Magical choreography from Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, live music from the Charlotte Symphony and more than 100 performers add up to one dazzling holiday tradition. Tickets start at $25.
- Carolina Pro Musica: This year’s Christmas concert at St. Mary’s Chapel takes place on December 20thfrom 7-8:30 p.m., and features medieval and Renaissance music with seasonal readings and carols. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors; $16 for adults.
For the ears:
Oratorio Singers of Charlotte.
- Handel’s “Messiah” performed by the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra and Oratorio Singers: December 17th at 7:30 p.m. Noel Edison will conduct, with Amanda Forsythe singing soprano, Daniel Bubeck countertenor, Dann Coakwell tenor and Sean Watson baritone. Tickets start at $34.
For the kids:
- “Scrooge” presented by Children’s Theatre of Charlotte: December 19 (7:30 p.m.), 20 (3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.), 21 (2 p.m.), and 22 (2 p.m.). Watch as miserly Ebenezer Scrooge changes his “humbug” ways. Tickets start at $12.
- Wonderful Wednesday: Hanukkah Traditions at Discovery Place Kids in Huntersville: December 17th between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Come learn about the traditions of Hanukkah and create special crafts. Free with museum admission.
- The Duke Mansion celebrates its 100th Birthday on New Year’s Eve: December 31-January 1. This evening includes a sumptuous multi-course meal from Chef Harrison Booth, music from That Guy Smitty, a midnight champagne toast, and a late-evening breakfast. Single tickets are $258.
For the adults:
The Duke Mansion. Photo by Indigo Photography
