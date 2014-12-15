Festive events for the holiday season

“The Nutcracker” performed by the Charlotte Ballet. Photo by Peter Zay

This festive time of year brings lots of holiday happenings across the Queen City. If you are looking for some Christmas cheer or New Year’s mayhem, be sure to check out these events.

For the eyes:

  • Charlotte Ballet’s “Nutcracker”: December 18-23 with matinee performances at 2 p.m. and evening performances at 7 p.m. Magical choreography from Jean-Pierre Bonnefoux, live music from the Charlotte Symphony and more than 100 performers add up to one dazzling holiday tradition. Tickets start at $25.
  • Carolina Pro Musica: This year’s Christmas concert at St. Mary’s Chapel takes place on December 20thfrom 7-8:30 p.m., and features medieval and Renaissance music with seasonal readings and carols. Tickets are $8 for students and seniors; $16 for adults.

For the ears:

Oratorio Singers of Charlotte

Oratorio Singers of Charlotte.

For the kids:

For the adults:

The Duke Mansion. Indigo Photography.

The Duke Mansion. Photo by Indigo Photography

