Film series celebrates 50 years of James Bond

50 Years of Bond at The Douglass Theatre.

The James Bond film series, based on the Ian Fleming novels, is one of the longest running series in film history. With an iconic central character, tons of intrigue, outlandish characters, and over-the-top chase scenes, audiences continue to return to the theater again and again.

A new film series at the historic Douglass Theatre celebrates the storied history of Bond with a month-long series of screenings showcasing classic Bond films by each of the five actors to portray the legendary spy.

“Goldfinger” was the first screening held in the series, and the third Bond movie ever made. Released in 1964, “Goldfinger” stars Sean Connery, the original Bond.

Continuing every Thursday in August, the Douglass Theatre will screen:

“Moonraker,” starring Roger Moore, on August 8.

“The Living Daylights,” starring Timothy Dalton, on August 15.

“Tomorrow Never Dies,” starring Pierce Brosnan, on August 22.

“Skyfall,” starring Daniel Craig and the newest of the Bond films, on August 28.

The Douglass Theatre invites audiences to immerse themselves in the month-long celebration of the ever-cool Bond… James Bond. Tickets are $5 per person. All shows are at 7 p.m.