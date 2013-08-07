Film series celebrates 50 years of James Bond

Arts / Article
August 7, 2013 by

50 Years of Bond at The Douglass Theatre.

The James Bond film series, based on the Ian Fleming novels, is one of the longest running series in film history. With an iconic central character, tons of intrigue, outlandish characters, and over-the-top chase scenes, audiences continue to return to the theater again and again.

A new film series at the historic Douglass Theatre celebrates the storied history of Bond with a month-long series of screenings showcasing classic Bond films by each of the five actors to portray the legendary spy.

“Goldfinger” was the first screening held in the series, and the third Bond movie ever made. Released in 1964, “Goldfinger” stars Sean Connery, the original Bond.

Continuing every Thursday in August, the Douglass Theatre will screen:

The Douglass Theatre invites audiences to immerse themselves in the month-long celebration of the ever-cool Bond… James Bond. Tickets are $5 per person. All shows are at 7 p.m.

Douglass Theatre: 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon; 478-742-2000; www.douglasstheatre.org

