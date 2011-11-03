Find a variety of glass art in Charlotte

North Carolina has a well-known craft tradition and glass art in an integral part of this rich genre. One can find amazing glassworks in many places, especially in the N.C. mountains in spots like Penland School of Crafts.

There’s also a small, yet growing, glass community in Charlotte. Of course, there are many places — museums and high-end galleries — you’d expect to see and buy glass. But, these days, you can also learn to create your own glass art in the Queen City.

If looking for the wow factor and wide variety of glass art, one must check out the Mint Museum of Craft + Design, located in the Mint Museum Uptown (a Knight Arts grantee). Enjoy original Dale Chihuly pieces, including one of his trademark chandeliers in the lobby. If you are already familiar with Mint Museum of Craft + Design, you know it rotates work and regularly adds new pieces.

If you want to see some incredible mosaic glasswork, check out Ciel Gallery + Mosaic Studio in its brand new space at 128 E. Park Ave., Charlotte. (It left its mosaic mark on the outside of the last building it was located, the Charlotte Art League building on Camden Road. These outdoor mosaic murals were a community project lead by the two art groups.)

Its new larger space — still located in South End, has an ample gallery to share the rich, intricate beauty of mosaic art, as well as a huge classroom for local artists to work together and learn from visiting artists. Pamela Goode, one of the Ciel partners, explains that, “ One of the best things about working with glass is that it comes in so many forms, from the water-color effect of swirled stained glass to hand-mixed, hand-poured and hand-cut Italian glass, to weathered beach glass, to mirror, to the intricate patterns found in Murano Millefiori, to an endless array of glass beads — there’s always a fabulous glass available to add mesmerizing color and texture to mosaic work. In mosaic work, every piece is hand-cut and hand-fit, and selecting the material that will best bring the subject to life makes happy work of the hours involved.”

Another of the Ciel partners, Teresa Hollmeyer, is also a member of a local group called Charlotte ARTery, who will have its newest exhibition at Ciel Gallery this month. Charlotte ARTery will have the opening reception Friday, Nov. 4 from 6 to 9 p.m. This show will include lots of local talent and will, no doubt, have plenty of glass to see, as well.

If curious about fused glass, then you must check out Rose Hawley’s “Art in the Dairy,” located at 7701 Tuckaseegee Road in Charlotte. Since 2003, when she spent a month visiting Bullseye Glass Factory in Portland, Oreg., Hawley shared her passion for glass with all who are interested. In addition to developing some torch techniques for fused and hot glass, stacking has become very important in her own glass art. Stacking fused glass adds the elements of flow, blend and wash. As the glass strives to level out, it flows across the layers, giving the illusion of water and watercolor.