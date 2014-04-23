Fired Works accentuates Macon’s history of pottery

The ultimate purpose of the Fired Works Ceramics Exhibition and Sale is to raise funds, preserve history and support artists. This year commemorates nine years of almost 100 ceramic potters connecting with the Macon community via their presentation, products and skills. The event draws people from all over that flock to the southeast region to patronize people who make ceramic art for beauty and use. Nonetheless, it also attracts folks who love the aesthetics of such a craft.

It all starts off with a preview party on Friday, April 25 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Central City Park. This is no ordinary ‘meet-and-greet the artist.’ The menu consists of sausages, chili, a s’mores bar and spirits on the house. At least 70 artists will be available to chat and sell their art right out to the kiln. If you attend this party, you’re considered a VIP because you will witness and make claim to works before they are showcased for public view.

Fired Works offers ceramic workshops for ages ranging from five-year olds with a “sippy cup” to elders sipping from cocktail glasses. Everyone can walk away with a piece of art which includes a custom touch from their tender-loving care. When art was heavily placed as a line item in the Macon-Bibb County School District’s curriculum, many students (including myself!) would make clay ornaments that remain mantelpieces in our parents’ homes.

Pottery from Fired Works artist