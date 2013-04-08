Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale returns to Macon’s Central City Park Saturday

Fired Works is held inside the Round Building in Central City Park. The structure was originally built for the Georgia State Fair, also held annually in the park.

The eighth annual Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale will be held April 13-21 in the Round Building in Macon’s Central City Park. The nine-day event kicks off Saturday morning and features more than 6,000 pieces of pottery by 70 artists from Georgia and the Southeast.

Fired Works began as a local pottery show and has grown to become the largest exhibit of functional and sculptural pottery in Georgia. The expansion of Fired Works continues in 2013 with more artists and more pottery than ever before. Along with 50 returning artists, Macon Arts Alliance (a Knight Arts grantee) has added 20 new ceramicists to the show.

Those curious about purchasing pottery will be glad to know that all of the works in the exhibit are for sale. But expanding one’s collection isn’t the only reason to attend Fired Works. There are special events throughout the run of the show and even before it opens.

On Friday, April 12, Macon Arts Alliance will host a special preview party of the exhibit. Ticket holders can see and buy pottery before Fired Works opens to the general public while dining on fresh-grilled sausages, delicious chili, gourmet toppings, a s’mores buffet and complimentary beer and wine. Local band, Sterling Waite and the Cotton Avenue Hustlers, will provide musical entertainment. Tickets are available online and at the door.

Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale is presented by Macon Arts Alliance, State Bank and Trust Company, GEICO, and the Elam Alexander Trust.