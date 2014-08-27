First Friday September calls for bluegrass by Recycled Grass

E

Recycled Grass plays First Friday September at the Library Ballroom.

Everybody looks forward to First Friday in downtown Macon. There’s a plethora of fun to enjoy including food, music and spirits. A lot of the venues book live musicians for this once-a-month event because it’s an extraordinary night that generates an economic boost to the community. Many cities around the United States have a similar night to help drive people to a certain district of town. Normally, Macon’s First Friday music scene doesn’t include the bluegrass genre.

However, this month the staff at the Library Ballroom on 652 Mulberry Street booked a group that goes by the name of Recycled Grass. The band is based out of Lizella, which is located in the suburbs of Macon. The members of Recycled Grass include Dave Aycock playing the dobro, Marty Dean strumming the bass, Randy Holland working the guitar, Bobby Welch bringing it on the banjo, and Sam Whaley providing melody on the mandolin.