Foodie Flicks and fun in the dark all through July at St. Paul’s public libraries

My soon-to-be-first grader is tackling the St. Paul Public Library’s summer reading program, so we’ve been spending an inordinate amount of time at our neighborhood branch since the school year ended. I know I’ve written about my love of the library system’s civic programming here before, but it bears repeating, particularly now that so many families with school-aged kids are looking for summertime diversions. Like me, you’re probably aware of the library’s terrific literacy and storytelling programs going on now for younger kids – and they’re plentiful indeed. But let me point your attention, specifically, to two appealing summer series for teens and families of which you may not have been aware.

In the Dark: This activity-oriented series themed around creativity and darkness is geared toward tweens and teens. All this month, at various branch libraries in St. Paul, youth can participate in hands-on workshops: building rockets; painting with light using LEDs and long-exposure photography; going on an evening photo walk through the city; touring the nighttime sky inside the mobile and immersive, 25-foot ExploraDome.

Find a full schedule of In the Dark events and venues, visit www.sppl.org/teens/dark. Teens can immerse themselves in the wonders of the night sky inside the 25-foot ExploraDome on Thursday, July 12 at the Hillcrest Rec Center (next to Highland Park Library), part of the St. Paul Public Library’s “In the Dark” series of youth programs.

Foodie Flicks: The Friends have come up with a can’t miss combination, really – food trucks and free outdoor movie screenings every Friday night in downtown St. Paul’s Central Library Courtyard. The film lineup consists of sweeping stories with culinary flair: “Mostly Martha,” “Chocolat,” “Eat Drink Man Woman,” “Big Night.” Onsite food truck options will include meatball subs by Saucy Burts or homemade Mexican fare by Taco Cielo.

