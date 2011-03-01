For the love of painting, real painting

Walking up the stairs this particular Sunday night to visit an out-of-the-way space in North Miami, this is what was overheard: “Everyone wanting to be a real painter needs to see this show” — and numerous iterations of that statement throughout the evening. What they were talking about (and talking about and talking about) was the spread of paintings from Salvatore la Rosa, in an upstairs studio space run by veteran artist Robert Thiele.

The paintings spanned from the 1960s, when he attended Kent State with his friend Thiele, through his time teaching here in Miami, till now. It is a retrospective of work from an artist who rarely shows anywhere, but who is tremendously respected by those in the know. He and Thiele, in fact, were the first artists in South Florida to be chosen to exhibit in the Whitney Biennial — way back in the 1970s, before few people put “Miami” and “visual arts” in the same sentence. In other words, La Rosa has worked, and painted, and painted, under the radar for a long time.

But Thiele decided it was time for that exile to end, and persuaded his elusive friend to bring some paintings on over. The result is this amazing show.

In the main room are large abstract pieces, some involving collage, others layers and layers of paint — all of them mesmerizing. In another room there are wood works, and in another some figurative paintings. Take your pick, decide on your own favorites — for anyone who wants to love painting (but can feel thwarted when seeing some of what’s out there today), this shouldn’t be missed. There is an exuberance in this collection of paintings, a feeling no doubt aided by the knowledge that the spirit behind them is a pure love of art, and nothing else.

There will be a closing brunch on March 20, but until then you need to make an appointment to see this show. But don’t hesitate; and if others are around, you get the bonus of seeing works in the studios of Thiele, his daughter Kristen, Lou Ann Colodny, Carol Brown, Stephan Tugrul and Francesco Casale. What a deal!