Forty years of The Clay Studio

At The Clay Studio in Old City, 2014 is a big year since it marks the institution’s 40th anniversary. This Knight Arts grantee has been providing a venue for the creation and exhibition of ceramic arts in the historic section of downtown Philadelphia. They just finished up a 40-hour-long celebration entitled “Fired Up at Forty,” which included live Raku pottery firing, a happy hour with local artist Candy Coated, a “claymation” viewing party, wheel battle competitions, and their signature Guerrilla Mug Assault, in which Clay Studio volunteers distribute handmade mugs to replace the disposable cups in which most passersby carry their coffee.

The Clay Studio’s Guerrilla Mug Assault. Photo courtesy of The Clay Studio

With the ambitious installation “Occupation,” two ceramic artists who are also war veterans – Ehren Tool and Jesse Albrecht – started out in a bunker made from hundreds of pounds of clay. Over many hours, the two worked to churn out hundreds of cups from the raw materials. Visitors were invited to leave their mark on these pieces, which they could then return to pick up after firing.

Wheel Battles at the South Street Night Market, Philadelphia.Photo courtesy of The Clay Studio

In the wake of such a riveting weekend of activities, one might assume that all the fun is over, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The Clay Studio is always brimming with classes, events and exhibitions that offer fare for beginners and experienced artists alike. On May 15, there will be a Wheel Battle in front of the Center for Art in Wood, which will also be presenting wood turning demonstrations. Participants are challenged to make the most cups in five minutes, or see who can throw the largest vessel blindfolded. It’s ceramics meets spectator sports!

There is also an upcoming workshop with Jen Wankoff and a throwing intensive with Kenny Delio on June 15 and 16 respectively, and another Date Nights coming up in May and June where couples can try their hands at wheel throwing in a romantic candlelit setting.

Doug Herren, “Yellow Ewer.”

Currently, they are also in the midst of “The Clay Studio: 40 Years” exhibit, assembled by the newly appointed Curator of Artistic Programs Garth Johnson. Among the highlights are Doug Herren’s structural excellence in his almost robotic “Yellow Ewer,” which is seemingly both armored and solid, yet potentially mobile at a moment’s notice. Brian Czibesz presents three Rorschach-like patterns of eye-searing green and orange for “Fabricated Topography.”

Beth Cavener, “Study of Enenra.”

Elsewhere, Beth Cavener shows off her skills in stoneware with the expressive fur of a wolf in “Study of Enenra,” which calls to mind the fact that it’s often best to let sleeping dogs lie as much as it’s best not to touch the artwork, even when the smooth contours insist otherwise. Sumi Maeshima provides a contrast of similar sheen in which reflective globs of melting earthenware seem to melt out of or into a square of nine black tiles. A surreal take on the ceramic squares we see practically everywhere, the artist reminds us that clay has a lot more to offer us than bathroom floors.

Sumi Maeshima, “Egg Blot.”

Through sculpting community involvement, artistic stewardship, and offering exhibition opportunities for the best in their field, The Clay Studio has been a hugely influential corner of the Philadelphia arts community for 40 years, and hopefully at least another 40 more.