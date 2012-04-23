Foundation For The Carolinas’ stunning art collection is free for all

There has been a great deal of bad press regarding the wealthy in our nation. Yet, many of these same people are generous and philanthropic beyond what the rest of us often realize.

The Foundation For The Carolinas is a local example of a successful hub for philanthropy through the generosity of many, and its stunning art collection is only one facet of the far-reaching support within our community. (Foundation For The Carolinas, which has been serving this region for more than 50 years, is also supported in part by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation.)

The Foundation For The Carolinas is located in the Luski • Gorelick Center for Philanthropy at 220 N. Tryon St. in uptown Charlotte. It is a beautiful space that has actually been part of the city for years. The building — which was a gift from Bank of America and formerly occupied by the Mint Museum of Craft + Design (another Knight arts grantee) — has been the Foundation’s new headquarters since late 2011.

With multiple conference and boardrooms, the building serves as an office for Foundation staff, as well as a gathering place and civic hub for the philanthropic community. The art gallery on the first floor of the building was made possible by contributions from the Sonia and Isaac Luski and Rose and Abraham Luski families. The gallery is free of charge and open to the public Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It does not matter who you are or what you know about art history, when you walk though the doors of 220 N. Tryon St. you are immediately greeted by the sparkling, mesmerizing glass art of Jon Kuhn. Several rotating pieces quickly capture your attention, bringing you into the present moment. Glass — perhaps even more so than other art forms — must be experienced in real life for the true impact.

Kuhn’s pieces — like the other glass in this collection — are complex, puzzles that cast shadows almost as fascinating as the work itself. With all the art, time spent reveals subtle details missed upon first glance. Whether abstract or realistic, these pieces are delightful to the senses. Do not miss Steven Weinberg’s incredible glass sculptures. If there was ever stationary glass that seemed like it was moving, Weinberg’s is this work.

The first floor gallery is spacious, yet warm and inviting with its multiple, comfortable seating areas. Literally, visitors get to experience, first-hand, a “who’s who” of the art and craft world. Though the bulk of the collection is contemporary glass, there are also fiber, printmaking and painted works of art. This includes several quintessential Chuck Close larger portrait prints.

The Foundation For The Carolinas is a very accessible place for the public to enjoy and be inspired by stunning works of art. Like all great galleries and museums, it has information about the collection throughout the space as well as info that can be easily accessed through one’s phone. Treat yourself, friends and family to this inspiring art collection that is always free and available for anyone to enjoy.