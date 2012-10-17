Four great reasons to get out of the house this week

“The Red Velvet Cake War” opened on October 12 at Macon Little Theatre. Photo courtesy of Macon Litte Theatre.

It’s no wonder that October is one of the busiest times of the year for community theater. After all, the month ends with Halloween, which is probably the biggest day for costumes of the year. In Macon, several productions are either underway or opening this week.

“The Red Velvet Cake War” opened at Macon Little Theatre on October 12. The show is a funny, Southern comedy following the antics of one family as they attempt to hold a family reunion. Set in the fictional town of Sweetgum, this story spins out of control quickly when a wager is placed on who can back the best red velvet cake. “The Red Velvet Cake War” closes on October 21. Mercer University Opera is back on stage October 18 with a presentation of “The Toy Shop” at Fickling Hall. “When a toy maker closes up shop, the toys come to life.” Martha Malone directors this one-hour production perfect for children. The show runs though October 20. “First Breeze of Summer” opens at Theatre Macon on October 19. This play tells the story of a middle-class, African American family through the course events of a single June weekend and through flashbacks of the grandmother who is visiting. It’s a beautiful story of a family in conflict, but held together by love. “First Breeze of Summer” runs through October 27. No October list of events would be complete without a cemetery or some ghosts. In Macon, “Spirits in October” fills that bill while educating and entertaining their audience. This unique event features actors in costume at gravesides throughout historic Riverside Cemetery. The spirits come alive to tell stories of the past. This year’s theme is “Incredible Firsts” and it celebrates the 125th anniversary of Riverside Cemetery. Wear comfortable shoes when attending because it involves plenty of walking. “Spirits in October” runs through October 28.

“Spirits in October” begins October 18 at historic Riverside Cemetery. Photo courtesy of Historic Riverside Conservancy. Four incredible and unique productions happening this week. Whether it’s comedy, drama, opera or history, there is something for almost everyone. October is a great month for actors, but it’s an even better time for audiences. So get out of the house and enjoy!