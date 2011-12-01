Four must-see off-Basel events

It is almost impossible — well, it is impossible — to experience and absorb all of the art on display this week during Art Basel. Add together all of the other off-Basel exhibits and events and the task seems even more daunting. The smaller venues featured below offer the weary and overwhelmed art-goer a lower-key, off-kilter itinerary of experiences with an interesting performance-related element in the Midtown area.

Outdoor video installation by Yara Travieso + Mira Lehr: I interviewed New York-based multimedia director and choreographer Yara Travieso last May, when her latest work, “Set,” premiered at the New World Symphony. For Art Basel, she joined forces with Mira Lehr (artist) and Jerome Begin (composer) for “V1-V3.” “V1-V3” is “lit fuse lines, a motorcycle chain, plexiglass and video projection … assembled together and set in motion.” The projection will run across the street from Scope and Miami Art from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. outside the Kelley Roy Gallery, 50 N.E. 29th St., Wynwood. Cost: free.

Listening Gallery grand opening at ArtCenter/South Florida: Gustavo Matamoros, artistic director and curator of the Listening Gallery, selected Miami Beach-based Russell Frehling’s “Art Is Not A Commodity” to inaugurate the ArtCenter’s new sound installation. Ambient noises are recorded, filtered, looped and then distributed along a line of 20 loudspeakers along two faces of the Artcenter 800-810 buildings. Opening Dec. 2, 2011 at 800 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach. Cost: free.

The Chill Concept at Hardcore Art Contemporary: Possibly the best Art Basel idea is The Chill Concept, which is essentially an oasis where weary art-goers can go to get a massage, a tarot reading, taste organic local honey, sip exotic teas and exchange great books. However, The Chill Concept isn’t just about chilling out. The venue will also host the opening of “Down and Under,” an exhibition of art by Milton Becerra, Consuelo Castaneda, Gaston Ugalde, featuring ambient sounds/down tempo landscape music by Mariano Cucchiara Capone. There’s also a book presentation by Gregory Michael Carter. Saturday, 7 p.m. until 10 p.m., 72 N.W. 25th St., between N. Miami and N.W. Second Ave. Cost: free.