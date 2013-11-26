Four ways to get some local culture with the family Thanksgiving weekend

I steer clear of big-box retailers and malls the weekend after Thanksgiving. I’ve nothing against a little post-holiday commerce, but the onslaught of elbow-to-elbow Black Friday bargain-hunting sets my teeth on edge. If you’re also looking to avoid the worst of the madding crowd this week, particularly if you have family to entertain or small kids in tow, I’ve some suggestions for you.

Sean Dillon as Prince Charles and McKayla Marso in the title role of “Princess Diana: The Musical.” Photo courtesy of Actors Theater of Minnesota.

How about a theatrical confection after that heavy meal? Actor’s Theater of Minnesota’s “Princess Diana: The Musical” closes its second successful run at St. Paul’s Camp Bar Cabaret this weekend. A creation of playwright, composer and royals-enthusiast Karen Sokolof Javitch, the show sets a 30-song cycle about “the people’s princess” into a script co-written with her friend, author and fashion maven, Elaine Jabenis. McKayla Marso and Sean Dillon play the ill-fated storybook couple at the center — alongside a cast of characters including the Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, the Queen Mum, Fergie and the young princes William and Harry– in this extravagant musical homage to Diana’s glamorous life and untimely death. As a nod to her renown for charitable work, 50 percent of the proceeds from ticket sales are going to the Red Cross to support relief efforts in the Philippines in the wake of Typhoon Haiyan’s devastation. “Princess Diana: The Musical” runs through Nov. 30. Tickets are still available for shows on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday this week, 7 p.m. at Cabaret Theater in Camp Bar, 490 N. Robert St. Saint Paul, Minn. Specific show times and ticket details: http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/454221. Photo courtesy of Dreamland Arts

Got kids to entertain this weekend? If you have preschool-to-early elementary-aged little ones, grab their favorite plush critters and head over to Dreamland Arts Saturday morning for the “Stuffed Animal Holiday Show.” This 45-minute interactive theater experience is intimate (capacity is limited to 15 children and up to 25 adults), and just right for younger children. The folks of Dreamland Arts (Leslye Orr and family) will animate a bevy of animal characters with silly voices and songs, inviting the children to come on stage with their own stuffed animals to join in the imaginative play. Each show ends with a tiny tea party for the kids and their critter-friends — with real or pretend refreshments, as you like. (There will be some light snacks and beverages available for sale.)

Minneapolis Star-Tribune books editor, Laurie Hertzel, has a handy list of Twin Cities’ bookstores and local authors joining in on the “Indies First” events Saturday, Nov. 30. A map of participating shops around the country is available on the IndieBound website. Image by Michael Hoyt, courtesy of The Third Place Gallery