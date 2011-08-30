Fourth Wall Salon at Philadelphia Museum of Art

This Friday, Sept. 2, Fourth Wall Arts will be hosting its 15th Salon from 5 to 9 p.m. at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. There are a wide array of artists and performers making an appearance at this Salon event. From poets and sculptors to music, dance and magic tricks, there is certainly plenty to check out on Friday evening. This is Fourth Wall’s first event at the museum, and it promises a diverse and eclectic show at the iconic locale.

Nina “Lyrispect” Ball, award-winning writer, poet and actress, will be the host for the Salon. Ball, a Baltimore native (with strong ties as a Philly resident) has been featured in national and local print, online publications and also represents one-fifth of the spoken word collective Spoken Soul 215 (SS215).

Another Spoken Soul 215 member, Greg Corbin – aka “Just Greg” – will be performing, as well. You may also know Corbin as the founder of Knight Arts grantee Philadelphia Youth Poetry Movement (PYPM), recent winners of Brave New Voices, the poetry slam competition that took place in San Francisco. Fortunately, some of the Philadelphia Youth Poetry Movement poets will be on hand to share some of their rhymes on Friday night, too.

Other performances will include The Divine Hand Ensemble’s eight-piece classical compositions, dance by Shafeek “Mighty Mouse” Westbrook, Ernest Stuart on trombone, hip-hop group The Trees, magic from the one-man sideshow David Smith and DJ Supreme.

There will be visual arts on hand, as well, curated by the Center for Emerging Visual Artists. Simone Spencer and Darla Jackson will be displaying their sculptures at the Salon. Another familiar face, Jackson previously received a Knight Arts grant to open the Philadelphia Sculpture Gym.

Needless to say, there is a lot of great content packed into a short night down at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Friday. Between poets and musicians, sculptors and magicians, Fourth Wall Arts is poised to present another great event showcasing the explosive creativity alive in the Philadelphia area. The Salon is free after admission to the museum.