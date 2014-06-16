Freddy’s Finest and Electric Codpiece play the Big House

Freddy’s Finest & Codpiece play the Big House.

Freddy’s Finest consists of four talented individuals who have been committed to the music industry for a while. The band performs a variety of their original tracks, as well as cover songs. Freddy’s Finest embraces an array of genres, which include blues, rock, funk and R&B. Michael Hurwitz, also known as Hurly, plays bass and performs vocals. Ian Newberry strums the guitar. Spencer Pope strokes the keys, and Will Groth bangs out on the drums.

On June 21, Freddy’s Finest is teaming up with the band called Electric Codpiece to put on a show at the Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House. Electric Codpiece members include Dave Bard on the vocals and mandolin, Tommy Jones plucking the bass, Brian Morris picking the electric guitar, Brian O’Neil tickling the keyboard and Don Whittaker chanting vocals.

This show will be an all-ages and family-friendly event to celebrate Michael Hurwitz’s and Dave Bard’s birthday, and it starts at 7 p.m. with a $5 admission fee. The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House is located at 2321 Vineville Avenue. No outside food or beverages are allowed.

Freddy’s Finest Big House after-party at The Hummingbird.

The after-party concert takes place at The Hummingbird, with the bands Come Back Alice and The AppleButter Express & Legacy at 10 p.m. Come Back Alice is labeled as a southern gypsy funk band, and The AppleButter Express & Legacy is a down-home, foot-stomping ukulele playing group.

Freddy’s Finest & Codpiece play the Big House.