Free from labor, free to visit PAMM

Mark Handforth, “Western Sun.”

The forecast for Labor Day: still pretty hot and humid. It may be best to make plans indoors during the day and delay the picnic till evening. So it would be a good day to take advantage of PAMM’s Labor Day special.

There will be two free tours, at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m., of the two new exhibits. And if you arrive by Metromover, entrance to the museum is free. Staff from PAMM will be on at the station to hand out passes for those arriving by train – we love this idea. The museum is positioning itself as a Downtown destination, an urban center for culture, and promoting the use of public transit fits this mission perfectly.

Xul Solar, “Proyecto fachada para Elsetta.”

At 11:30 a.m., you’ll get a tour of Adler Guerrier’s solo exhibit “Formulating a Plot” (reviewed here earlier). At 2:30 p.m., the tour will be of the second large group show highlighting permanent works from the collection, “Global Positioning Systems.” The thematic presentation is divided into six sections: History Painting; Visual Memory; The Uses of History; Urban Imaginaries; The Contested Present; and Forms of Commemoration. It loosely looks at the globalization of the world since the end of the Cold War through artistic expression. In a sense, that world has both come together and splintered apart, with new technologies and geographic boundaries changing the way we interconnect – or don’t.

Works that are featured include a 1991 orange-and-black abstract painting from Gerhard Richter; a 1954 watercolor of a tenement façade in Buenos Aires from Xul Solar; a 2000 black-and-white self-portrait from Lyle Ashton Harris; and a 2004 florescent light, yellow-and-red sun sculpture from Mark Handforth.

It’s a good deal.