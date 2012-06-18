Free hugs and upcycled art at NoDa Gallery Crawl

A diverse crowd mixed, mingled and paraded up and down North Davidson Street at the NoDa Gallery Crawl this past Friday. Much like a pub crawl, you can stroll through the shops, street vendors and galleries at your own pace. Stop in one of the many watering holes to have a drink or two or receive a free hug from the Free Hugs Campaign. The NoDa Gallery Crawl occurs every first and third Friday of the month from 6-10 p.m.

The Neighborhood Theatre hosted some of the most promising artists at the All Arts Market. The Theatre was packed Friday night with over 70 different booths. Expect a variety of artists and craftsmen showcasing everything from handmade soy candles and beaded jewelry to fine oil paintings and local photography. Admission is free to the Market, and alcoholic beverages are available for purchase. It is a wonderful event to pick up unique and locally made gifts.

Flavia Isabella Lovatelli’s upcycled paper art objects were mesmerizing at the All Arts Market. In particular, “Luminescent,” a large spherical bowl made from coiled recycled paper, captured the eye. Lovatelli also makes wearable art, mixed-media paintings and accessories.

“Luminescent” by Flavia Lovatelli.

Carlleena Person’s art shined at Espada Bicycles and Custom — a unique venue in and of itself that mixes jewelry, art and bicycles. Person’s work added to the offbeat atmosphere. The exhibit “TAO of SAVNAC” features new paintings from Person and art she was working on at the time of her unfortunate death earlier this year. Person’s bright neon palette and graffiti style is distinct and rhythmic.

“Notes in Time,” Carlleena Person.

“TAO of SAVNAC,” at Espada Bicycles and Custom.

As Charlotte’s emerging art scene, NoDa offers some interesting and affordable finds, but plan on searching through some mediocre trinkets to find that diamond in the rough.