The Free Library of Philadelphia celebrates Shakespeare at 450

Upon entering the Rare Book Department at the Free Library of Philadelphia, it is easy to find oneself transported. Surely, being surrounded by cuneiform tablets, ancient Bibles, and all manner of seminal literary works is enough to remind each of us that we are standing on the shoulders of giants, but if a reminder was necessary, the Free Library has provided it by way of a special exhibit surrounding one of history’s most compelling playwrights and poets: William Shakespeare.

Shakespeare For All Time.

Throughout 2014, the Free Library is hosting a variety of events as part of “Year of the Bard: Shakespeare at 450.” With a wide range of events both entertaining and informative, in-person and interactive, the Year of the Bard is an intrigue into one of the most timeless voices in both text and on the stage. In the preface to the First Folio, Ben Jonson, Shakespeare’s contemporary, friend, and occasional rival praised him in a poem stating, “He was not of an age, but for all time!” Little did Jonson know how accurately his words would resonate truth nearly five centuries later…

As the centerpiece of the celebration, the Rare Book Department presents “Shakespeare For All Time,” which details the history of Shakespeare’s rise from a local theater personality to the legend of language that he represents today. In the collection, we find all manner of versions, revisions, illustrations, and interpretations of his work and follow the sometimes convoluted path that led to the spread of his work from Stratford and London to the far reaches of the globe.

Shakespeare’s First Folio represents the initial compendium of his plays after his death. It is one of the rarest books in existence.

One of the rarest books in existence – Shakespeare’s First Folio – is just an example of the many treasures on display. It has been said that without this text, there would be no Shakespeare, and while this is certainly an exaggeration, it contains a grain of truth. During his lifetime, William Shakespeare never produced an authorized edition of his plays, and so this book represents the preservation of a great portion of work published shortly after his death. His deft and masterful usage of English and deep insights into human interaction prompted his admirers to propel him to near myth, since by all accounts, during his own lifetime Shakespeare never truly sought greatness or fame himself.

A variety of authors’ inspirations and thoughts about Shakespeare provide insight to his influence.

In the exhibit we find a wide array of editions and publications, as well as a number of theatrical illustrations by many different acolytes and artists from across the centuries. There is also an overview of Shakespeare’s historical proliferation and assorted interpretations by other famous and well-respected writers from Edgar Allen Poe and Walt Whitman to Charles Dickens and beyond. These myriad lenses provide a contextual foundation for Shakespeare’s work and an extraordinary chance to engage primary sources of literature firsthand.

Without a stage or classroom to mitigate the experience, “Shakespeare For All Time” and “Year of the Bard” offer a unique chance for novices and Shakespeare buffs alike to celebrate these timeless tales by way of artifacts and conversations about one of the world’s most brilliant voices. The Rare Book Department will be exhibiting all of their texts through May 31.