Free screening of “The Past is a Grotesque Animal” at the Cox Capitol Theatre

Kevin Barnes – musician, singer and songwriter with the band of Montreal.

There have been many bands born out of Athens, Georgia. But few can be compared to of Montreal. Since 1997, this recording group has produced 12 albums, in addition to many other remixes of individual songs. Of Montreal is described as a rock band, but they also cross over into genres like experimental, funk and pop, along with rhythm and blues. The group’s live performances will pull you in, as if they were movie productions.

Throughout the years, a few of the band members have come and gone. However, Kevin Barnes, of Montreal’s founder, continues to play a dominant force in what defines the band. One reason is that Barnes is a master lyricist who draws from his own life experiences, which are also often universal ones. Projecting his point of view with his monotone vibe on top of funky beats, he recreates scenes that most of us have experienced as we go through life. Even the name of the band, of Montreal, is rumored to be derived from his split with a woman from said city.

Musicians Dottie Alexander, Nicolas Dobbratz, Kaoru Ishibashi, Clayton Rychlik, Davey Pierce and Bryan Poole round out the band. But it’s always Barnes – his face, alter ego, personality and unique look that seem to stick with you.

Fittingly, a documentary about the group – The Past is a Grotesque Animal, which takes its title from a song on the band’s eighth album, Hissing Fauna, Are You the Destroyer? – stars Barnes. From his looks to his stage performance, Barnes has a way of hypnotizing audiences and luring viewers into his world.