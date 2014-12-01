By David Gunn, Freewall

Freewall announces its newest project Growth and Change by David Guinn at the Manton Street Community Garden, 4th and Manton Street in South Philadelphia. The mural is an abstract composition representing the energy of the gardeners at The Manton Street Community Garden and the spirit if the neighborhood. Huge overlapping brushstrokes of vivid transparent color capture the spontaneous feeling of a watercolor painting on a large scale.

The mural was created in partnership with the gardeners and neighbors at The Manton Street Community Garden. It benefitted from the support of the City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program, which contributed materials and a lift to the project.