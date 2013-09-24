Freewall kicks off its season Friday, Sept 27

By David Guinn, Freewall

Freewall kicks off the season with an opening reception for Desiree Bender’s new wheat-paste mural, The Fawn On Friday September 27th, on the west side of Fergie’s Pub, 1214 Sansom St. Philadelphia. Enjoy a time lapse video of the mural’s installation above.

The mural’s inspiration comes from Desiree’s recent adventures into motherhood. Her vision was to create an image that expresses the sensation of being a new parent. The Fawn illustrates the monumental responsibility a parent has for something so precious yet so overwhelming.

Since 2008, Desiree Bender has worked with Philadelphia youth in after-school programs and with young adults interested in pursing careers in art. In 2010, Bender became the lead artist and instructor for The City of Philadelphia Mural Arts Program’s Design in Motion project, creating colorful, digital print wraps for the city’s new fleet of 20 recycling trucks. Her current studio work investigates an imaginative intersection of textiles, texture and narrative.

The mural is the second in a series of artist driven projects produced by Freewall, a new artist-run organization dedicated to showcasing innovative public work.