French culture takes Florida

Jean Cocteau’s films and themes run through FLA-FRA fest, such as “Beauty and the Beast.”

Starting today, Knight Arts grantee Tigertail Productions will host a month-long frenzy of French-related cultural events, performed and created by both locals and those from the Francophone world. While heavy on music and film, the FLA-FRA Festival also incorporates a series called Culture Clicks that centers around work by local artists. The series includes 12 five-minute pieces that will usually “introduce” longer shows – and they run the gamut of creativity.

On April 3, artist Kevin Arrow, in collaboration with Christiane Grimal, will unspool his “Audio Video Travelogue, FRANCE,” a 35mm slide show that Arrow is known for, while Grimal accompanies the visuals with vocals and an accordion. It will take place from 8:00 to 8:05 p.m. before a French dinner at Rouge (908 71st St., Miami Beach).

At the other end of the month: Kerry Phillips, who crafts installations with a very homey quality using found objects. On April 25 at the On.Stage Black Box Theater (2910 W. Flagler St., Miami) from 8:20 to 8:25 p.m., the artist will sing a French song, “Ne me quitte pas,” as an homage to her dying dog. The French connection here? Apparently they love their dogs even more than we do.

Artists William Keddell will get creative and turn into Napoleon.

Artist William Keddell, who often explores 3D photography, will this time don a costume transforming him into Napoleon, in front of the former slave house in Lummus Park (404 N.W. 3rd St., Miami) from 8:30 to 8:35 p.m. on April 6. We are told the old Emperor has a lot to say about the state of the art today.

Barron Sherer’s five-minute work with live narration piggybacks on the FLA-FRA series featuring Jean Cocteau’s masterpieces. Sherer’s own tribute to the pioneering Frenchman is called “Cocteau Motif,” and will be performed on both April 2 and 30 from 7 to 7:05 p.m. at the Miami Beach Cinematheque (1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach).

In the window of the ArtCenter/South Florida (810 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach), Carrie Sieh will show a textile piece with a performative element at 7:30 p.m. on April 4. “Shroud for Soul Murderers” is based on the French revolutionary in a Tale of Two Cities who knits the names of people to be killed into her shroud; in this case, the secretly encoded names are those of rapists and molesters.

How’s that for unleashing artists on the Miami public in innovative ways?