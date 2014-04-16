Fresh Produce Records celebrates Record Store Day

Fresh Produce Records logo.

Most of us would like to think the world has pushed analog to a dark basement and replaced it all with digital. Nevertheless, that’s not the case. Compact CDs and mp3s could never take the place of the crackling sound of the needle as it runs across vinyl records. Although, record sales aren’t at a climax, they are still in demand. There are some DJs who will only spin vinyl, no matter how many digital DJ programs are in supply.

Furthermore, a record store plays the role as an artist’s resource center for networking, music information, happening events and so much more. You can always find about the grass root and underground events as well as emerging artists at the local independent record store. They archive a lifestyle and music on their shelves.

So, a group of indie record store owners figured a way to celebrate this overall movement was to create Record Store Day, which is celebrated in the United States and all over the world except in Antarctica. Record Store Day was officially set off in the United States in 2008 and has been celebrated every third Saturday in April ever since.

Fresh Produce Records storefront.

In Macon, our very own locally independent record store, Fresh Produce Records, will hold a celebration in honor of Record Store Day on April 19 from noon until 2 a.m. The program will consist of open mic all day until 9 p.m., unless more bands are booked. As of date, the list of acts include Future Ape Tapes, Scotty Lingelbach, Trendlenberg, Gurgle Twins, Narrator, Easy Suede, Electric Nature and I Want My MTV just to name a few.

The main objective of the Record Store Day campaign is to recognize an exclusive group of local indie record stores absent of corporate influence all over the world. Fresh Produce Records is one of thousands in the United States that operate on such standards. This type of shift will never go extinct.