Friday’s South End gallery crawl was a sensory delight

Friday night’s gallery crawl in the South End was an absolute feast for the eyes, ears and tastebuds. With more than 18 different galleries and shops participating (not to mention the fabulous food trucks that stop by), the first Friday of each month has gained new vitality in the South End.

Art galleries and retail stores stay open from 6-9 p.m., offering crawlers refreshments, live music and the chance to experience art in a relaxed evening atmosphere. Friday night marked the launch of several new shows at participating galleries.

Some highlights:

The Charlotte Art League opened its Members Only Salon, which runs from June 1-29. Taking inspiration from traditional French salons, members were invited to exhibit as much of their work as they could fit on a 4’-x-8’ wall space. This occasioned an eclectic mix, juxtaposing a variety of styles, media and subjects that characterizes the Art League itself. Many of the artists were in their studios, happy to meet crawlers and discuss their work with them, while featured singer/songwriter Anitra Jay performed. The Crawl attracted several hundred people to the League on Friday night, with people stilling coming in the door at closing.

Lark and Key Gallery featured a night with artists Elizabeth Foster and Tracey Broome, from the current "Storytellers" exhibition. The whimsical yet thoughtful show includes paintings by Foster and Vicki Sawyer with sculptural houses by Broome. The captivating aspect of this show is the way each artwork draws you into its own narrative. Whether it be a fairytale, a humorous happenstance, or a personal memory, the art is intriguing.

While many of the galleries and shops are concentrated along Camden Road, making it easy to park and walk, a free trolley shuttle operating during the Crawl makes accessing galleries on South Boulevard simple. Pick-ups are located at Atherton Mill, Gil Gallery, the Food Truck Friday Lot and the Charlotte Art League.

After satisfying your eyes and ears with the art and music in the galleries, be sure to check out the Food Trucks. The Herban Legend, the Tin Kitchen, Goody Woodys, Napolitanos, Roaming Fork, Auto Burger & Fry Guys, Cupcake Delirium and Sticks and Cones offer some amazing food out of their mobile kitchens. This crawler particularly enjoyed the savory duck tacos from the Tin Kitchen and the refreshing basil lemonade from Napolitanos. Don’t miss the South End’s next Gallery Crawl on Friday, July 6. It’s sure to be another sensory delight!